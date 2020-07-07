Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS
Representational Image: People wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during rush hour at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia,

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

1 min read . 05:20 AM IST AFP

  • The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometres
  • In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), the USGS said, adding that there was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage".

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), the USGS said, adding that there was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage".

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The quake struck 100 kilometres off the city of Batang around sunrise (2254 GMT Monday).

The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated