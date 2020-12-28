OPEN APP
Home >News >World >6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:44 AM IST Reuters

The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said, and about 163 km west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.

There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President-elect Joe Biden.

United States facing 'four historic crises at once', says Joe Biden

2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to flag off 100 th Kisan Rail today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Shaun Roache, chief economist of Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

‘Excessive fiscal tightening can prove to be counter-productive’

6 min read . 07:50 AM IST
This illustration picture taken in Paris shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Covid-19 Vaccine' next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos

UK drug regulator might clear Oxford vaccine next week

2 min read . 08:38 AM IST

The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout