6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 08:44 AM IST
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said, and about 163 km west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.
There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.
