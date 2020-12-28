6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said, and about 163 km west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said, and about 163 km west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.
There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.
There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.
The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.