Home >News >World >6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk
Photo: Reuters

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Chile, no tsunami risk

1 min read . 08:44 AM IST Reuters

The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said, and about 163 km west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the coast of south-central Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, but Chilean officials immediately discarded the risk of a tsunami.

There were no initial reports of damage immediately following the quake.

The strong tremor took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said, and about 163 km (100 miles) west-northwest of Valdivia in the Pacific Ocean.

