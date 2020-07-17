Home >News >world >Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami risk fades

A warning for "hazardous tsunami waves" was issued briefly for coastal regions within 300 kms (186.41 miles) of Wau in Papua New Guinea's northeast, after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck about 12.50pm local time at a depth of 85 km (52 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 kms (11 miles) east-southeast of Wau.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning but said about an hour later the danger had passed.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which was initially recorded at 7.3 but later adjusted, and the PNG National Disaster Centre declined to comment until it had received a briefing.

Wau is an inland former gold mining town with a population of about 5,000, about 150 kms (93 miles) south-west of PNG's second-largest city, Lae.

A person who answered the phone at the Lae City Hotel said they the had felt the quake but there was no property damage.

"It's normal, the earthquake, here. The staff is okay. They just kept on going," the person said.

The hotel was fully booked but all the guests were out at the time of the quake, the person added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
New Zealand said the estimated cost of the project was $1.7 billion. Photo: Reuters

US seeks to counter China with Papua New Guinea power grid

3 min read . 18 Nov 2018
Photo: AFP

Major quake prompts tsunami warning off Indonesia

1 min read . 28 Sep 2018
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in Delhi after the earthquake.

Gujarat earthquake: 4.8 magnitude quake hits Rajkot

1 min read . 16 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout