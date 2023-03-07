Home / News / World /  6 can’t-miss prime deals under $50
Back

The discounts reflected in these deals may no longer be available. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is full of deals for gifts , toys , electronics ( TVs , gaming devices ) and more—and you don’t have to spend a lot to save big. You can score a vet-favorite pet toy for 40% off and a 10-piece Pyrex glass food storage set for less than $30 during the two-day event happening right now. Read on for more of the best items to buy.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout