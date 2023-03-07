The discounts reflected in these deals may no longer be available. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is full of deals for gifts , toys , electronics ( TVs , gaming devices ) and more—and you don’t have to spend a lot to save big. You can score a vet-favorite pet toy for 40% off and a 10-piece Pyrex glass food storage set for less than $30 during the two-day event happening right now. Read on for more of the best items to buy.