6 can’t-miss prime deals under $50
- Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is full of deals for gifts , toys , electronics ( TVs , gaming devices ) and more—and you don’t have to spend a lot to save big.
The discounts reflected in these deals may no longer be available. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is full of deals for gifts , toys , electronics ( TVs , gaming devices ) and more—and you don’t have to spend a lot to save big. You can score a vet-favorite pet toy for 40% off and a 10-piece Pyrex glass food storage set for less than $30 during the two-day event happening right now. Read on for more of the best items to buy.
BPA-free food storage set
One of the best ways to instantly declutter a kitchen cabinet is to swap out your mismatched containers for a unified set. This 10-piece one is a great option: Made by a leader in meal-prep products, it includes microwave- and dishwasher-safe vessels in a variety of shapes and sizes, all made of stain- and odor-resistant glass, according to the manufacturer. Even better, the $27 deal price is nearly the lowest we’ve seen. If you’re like us and have a habit of labeling your leftovers, you’ll love that you can actually write on this set’s airtight lids.
Identity-theft prevention tool
Organizing experts we’ve interviewed recommend this clever little device , which stamps overlapping letters across your documents as you roll it. It comes with a refillable cartridge and feels “gratifying" as it glides , one of our writers has said. During the Prime sale, the price has dipped under $10.
Calming pet toy
Certified trainer and dog-behavior counselor Mikkel Becker has given us plenty of great recommendations for anxiety-reducing pet products , and this machine-washable stuffed animal is one she regularly suggests. It’s ultra-soft and has a “pulsing" heartbeat that can be set for eight or 24 hours of beating, and it’s currently 20% off the price it was last week.
Must-have markers
There is something reassuring about owning these endlessly useful permanent markers in practically every color—and right now this “ collector’s edition ," which often sells for $45 or more, is only $31. The pack includes markers in two tip sizes, 25 fine-point pens and 20 ultra-fine, in original hues (lime, magenta, aqua) and space-inspired ones like Martian Green and Celestial Gray.
The perfect pens
It’s hard to find implements that write smoothly, come in pretty colors and are also erasable, which is why these gel pens have become our go-tos. The 10-pack is currently a few dollars off its already reasonable list price.
Soothing face sprays
A few of our staffers swear by these scented sprays infused with botanical extracts—they're great for a hydrating mid-day spritz for dewy skin and add a pop of color to your desk. The last time the four-pack was priced this low was November 2021.