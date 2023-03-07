6 can’t-miss prime deals under $50

One of the best ways to instantly declutter a kitchen cabinet is to swap out your mismatched containers for a unified set. This 10-piece one is a great option: Made by a leader in meal-prep products, it includes microwave- and dishwasher-safe vessels in a variety of shapes and sizes, all made of stain- and odor-resistant glass, according to the manufacturer. Even better, the $27 deal price is nearly the lowest we’ve seen. If you’re like us and have a habit of labeling your leftovers, you’ll love that you can actually write on this set’s airtight lids.