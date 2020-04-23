6 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans, half of them in China: WHO

The World Health Organization said 83 coronavirus vaccines are in development globally, with six of them in human trials stage. President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday temporarily curbing immigration to limit competition for jobs as the U.S. moves toward reopening the economy.

China reported no deaths from coronavirus for an eighth straight day. South Korea said it will prepare for a second wave of virus infections. The country’s economy suffered its worst contraction since the global financial crisis.

Singapore said it’s bracing for a sharper economic contraction this year.

Six Vaccines in Human Trial, WHO Says

The World Health Organization said there are 83 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with six candidates -- half of them in China -- already in human trials, as drugmakers race to find a cure for the deadly pathogen. That’s an improvement from April 13, when the WHO said there were 70 vaccines in development, with three candidates in human trials.

Protests Could Fuel Outbreak, WHO Warns

The head of the World Health Organization said protests could exacerbate the coronavirus crisis.

“Protests and gatherings in the middle of the pandemic will not help," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “It will only fuel the outbreak."

Tedros also said he hopes the U.S. will reconsider the freeze on its financing, which also supports polio eradication and immunization of children. He said he has no extra energy to focus on anything but saving lives.

Reported cases are trending upward in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe, even though the numbers are low, Tedros said. Covid-19 appears to be stable or declining in most countries in Western Europe, Tedros said.

South Korea Prepares for Second Wave

The country will prepare for a second wave of novel coronavirus in the fall and winter as many experts have warned of the possibility, said Yoon Tae-ho, the director general of health ministry. There is a high chance of fast spread again as there is no vaccine or treatment yet and immunity in population hasn’t been created.

Mexico Numbers Jump

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mexico rose by more than 1,000 in one day for the first time on Wednesday, signaling the country’s curve is moving sharply higher.

Confirmed cases rose by 11% to 10,544, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. The number of deaths rose by 13% to 970. The Health Ministry estimates as many as eight times more people have had the virus than is shown by the official data.

China Reports No Deaths

China reported no deaths from the coronavirus for the eighth straight day. Confirmed cases rose by 10, with six of them from abroad, according to the country’s National Health Commission. The country also reported 27 asymptomatic cases, the least since it started reporting such cases at the beginning of the month. China has 984 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation as of April 22.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases are at 82,798, while the death toll is at 4,632.

Shanghai allowed companies and individuals of the city to book for nucleic acid tests in designated hospitals, according to a statement on the city government official microblog.

CDC Director Denies Warning Second Wave May Be Worse

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield denied telling the Washington Post that a second wave of the coronavirus in the U.S. this winter may be worse than what the country already has experienced.

“I didn’t say that this was going to be worse," Redfield said Wednesday at a White House press conference. “I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated" because of the flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time.

Redfield was quoted by the newspaper on Tuesday as saying a resurgence in the virus could coincide with flu season and strain the health-care system. He said Wednesday he was accurately quoted in the article, but that the headline lacked context.

California to Expand Testing, Bring Back Surgeries

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had a “very good" phone call Wednesday with President Trump, who agreed to send the state a minimum of 100,000 swabs needed to expand testing for the virus. Another 250,000 are expected next week, the governor said.

Newsom is aiming to sharply increase testing for the virus as a step toward reopening the world’s fifth-largest economy. California currently has capacity to test 16,000 people a day and expects to reach 25,000 by the end of the month, with an ultimate goal of 60,000 to 80,000, he said at a press briefing.

U.S. Confirmed Cases Rise 3.1%

U.S. cases rose 3.1% from the day before to 835,316, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That was lower than Tuesday’s growth rate of 5.7% and below the average daily increase of 4.4% over the past week.

New York, the center of the U.S. outbreak, reported an additional 5,526 cases, for a total of 257,216, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Downstate New York is now on the descent of the curve.

Almost 90% of Patients on Ventilators Died

A study that examined outcomes for more than 2,600 patients found an extraordinarily high 88% death rate among Covid-19 patients in the New York City area who had to be placed on mechanical devices to help them breathe.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, is one of the largest reviews published to date of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the U.S. Overall, the researchers reported that 553 patients died, or 21%. bout 12% of the patients were sick enough to need ventilators.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

