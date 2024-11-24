6 tourists die in Laos due to alcohol poisoning: What is methanol, when it can turn fatal? Explained

Six tourists, including Australians and a British woman, died in Laos, likely from methanol poisoning. The U.S. State Department warns travelers about this risk. The Laos government is investigating the incident and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

Agencies
Published24 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Six Tourists, Including Australians, Die from Suspected Methanol Poisoning in Laos
Six Tourists, Including Australians, Die from Suspected Methanol Poisoning in Laos(AP)

Six tourists, including two Australian teenagers and a British woman, tragically lost their lives in Laos, likely due to methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol. An American man and two Danish nationals also died under unclear circumstances, while a New Zealander fell ill. The U.S. State Department has cautioned travelers to stay vigilant about the risk of methanol poisoning.

The Laos government has said it is “profoundly saddened” and is investigating the deaths of six people from suspected methanol poisoning, including a British lawyer.

In a statement released to the media, the Laos government said it was “profoundly saddened” over the deaths of foreign tourists and offered its condolences to their families. It added that is has been investigating “to find causes of the incident” and to “bring the perpetrators to justice”. Here is all you need to know about ‘methanol’ poisoning

What is methanol?

There are three main types of alcohol: ethanol, methanol and isopropyl. Ethanol is what is found in consumer spirits and is the only one intended for consumption. Isopropanol is the main ingredient in rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizers. Methanol, commonly called wood alcohol because it is the byproduct of wood distillation, is frequently used as fuel and in products such as antifreeze and solvents.

What happens if you consume methanol?

According to the Methanol Institute, the global trade association for the industry, drinking just 25 to 90 ml (0.7 to 3.0 ounces) of methanol can be fatal without proper medical treatment, but can be successfully treated if caught early.

Methanol poisoning can cause headaches, dizziness and decreased consciousness including coma, seizure, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision and multiple other symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends seeking medical attention immediately if methanol poisoning is suspected.

“Individuals vary in their response to methanol,” said toxicologist Alastair Hay from Britain’s University of Leeds. “Some will be able to tolerate more than others because we all have variability in the capacity of our enzymes to detox. But small quantities ... might be fatal for individuals; others may survive slightly more.”

Why would it be in drinks if it's not meant for consumption?

Methanol is sometimes added deliberately by unscrupulous bars to mixed drinks to give them more “kick” and to save money on using higher-priced ethanol-based spirits such as vodka or rum. This practice is not specific to Laos or Southeast Asia, but occurs wherever taxes on legitimate alcohol or the cost of legitimate alcohol is perceived as being too high, according to the Methanol Institute.

Methanol is also a normal product of the distillation process that produces ethanol, and in home-brew distilleries without strict controls — often found in poorer countries — it can end up in the mix.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld6 tourists die in Laos due to alcohol poisoning: What is methanol, when it can turn fatal? Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.