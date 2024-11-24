Six tourists, including Australians and a British woman, died in Laos, likely from methanol poisoning. The U.S. State Department warns travelers about this risk. The Laos government is investigating the incident and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

The Laos government has said it is "profoundly saddened" and is investigating the deaths of six people from suspected methanol poisoning, including a British lawyer.

In a statement released to the media, the Laos government said it was "profoundly saddened" over the deaths of foreign tourists and offered its condolences to their families. It added that is has been investigating "to find causes of the incident" and to "bring the perpetrators to justice". Here is all you need to know about 'methanol' poisoning

What is methanol? There are three main types of alcohol: ethanol, methanol and isopropyl. Ethanol is what is found in consumer spirits and is the only one intended for consumption. Isopropanol is the main ingredient in rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizers. Methanol, commonly called wood alcohol because it is the byproduct of wood distillation, is frequently used as fuel and in products such as antifreeze and solvents.

What happens if you consume methanol? According to the Methanol Institute, the global trade association for the industry, drinking just 25 to 90 ml (0.7 to 3.0 ounces) of methanol can be fatal without proper medical treatment, but can be successfully treated if caught early.

Methanol poisoning can cause headaches, dizziness and decreased consciousness including coma, seizure, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision and multiple other symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends seeking medical attention immediately if methanol poisoning is suspected.

“Individuals vary in their response to methanol," said toxicologist Alastair Hay from Britain’s University of Leeds. “Some will be able to tolerate more than others because we all have variability in the capacity of our enzymes to detox. But small quantities ... might be fatal for individuals; others may survive slightly more."

Why would it be in drinks if it's not meant for consumption? Methanol is sometimes added deliberately by unscrupulous bars to mixed drinks to give them more “kick" and to save money on using higher-priced ethanol-based spirits such as vodka or rum. This practice is not specific to Laos or Southeast Asia, but occurs wherever taxes on legitimate alcohol or the cost of legitimate alcohol is perceived as being too high, according to the Methanol Institute.