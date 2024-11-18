60 detectives, house to house search: Hunt on for Indian-origin husband after wife’s body found in car boot in UK

The United Kingdom police have launched a manhunt for an Indian-origin man accused of murdering his 24-year-old wife, Harshita Brella, whose body was recovered from a car boot in east London last week.

The police suspect that the accused, who killed his wife earlier this month, has fled the country.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Cash said in a statement on Sunday that more than 60 detectives were working on the case as the force released an image of Pankaj Lamba, the accused husband, in an appeal for information.

“Our inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband, Pankaj Lamba,” Cash said.

“We suspect Lamba transported Harshita's body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country… More than 60 detectives are working on the case and are continuing to follow numerous lines of inquiry, including house to house, property searches, CCTV (cameras) and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition). We are, of course, continuing to appeal for any information that will help us piece together exactly what happened as we work to get justice for Harshita,” he added.

The Northamptonshire police said it had received a call on Wednesday regarding concerns for the woman’s welfare and officers were deployed at her home address at Skegness Walk in Corby, Northamptonshire.

After getting no answer, the police launched a missing person investigation and fast-track enquiries were made that led to the discovery of the victim's body inside the boot of a vehicle on Brisbane Road in the Ilford area of east London in the early hours of Thursday. A post-mortem on the woman’s body was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday.

“First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved Harshita Brella,” said Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU).

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way. Detectives from EMSOU and the Northamptonshire Police are working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place,” he added.