This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: The situation has become extremely difficult as a bomb exploded in the city on Thursday, cutting most of the essential supply lines for residents
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The city of Sumy is one of the most critical areas where over 600 hundred Indian students are stuck as of now as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters the second week. The situation has become extremely difficult as a bomb exploded in the city on Thursday, cutting most essential supply lines for residents.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The city of Sumy is one of the most critical areas where over 600 hundred Indian students are stuck as of now as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters the second week. The situation has become extremely difficult as a bomb exploded in the city on Thursday, cutting most essential supply lines for residents.
With no adequate water and power supply, Malavika Manoj, a third-year medical student from Kerala studying at the Sumy State University, told Hindustan Times that she was forced to melt snow to quench her thirst.
With no adequate water and power supply, Malavika Manoj, a third-year medical student from Kerala studying at the Sumy State University, told Hindustan Times that she was forced to melt snow to quench her thirst.
She said water was stored by students but soon it got over. "Today we took snow from outside and melted it," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She said water was stored by students but soon it got over. "Today we took snow from outside and melted it," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amid intense shelling by Russians, a thermal power plant was destroyed in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on Thursday.
Amid intense shelling by Russians, a thermal power plant was destroyed in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine, on Thursday.
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) today said in view of the developing situation in war-torn Ukraine, the government is “deeply concerned" about Indian students stuck in the Sumy area. Arindam Bagchi, the MEA Spokesperson, said the government has strongly pressed the Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated.
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) today said in view of the developing situation in war-torn Ukraine, the government is “deeply concerned" about Indian students stuck in the Sumy area. Arindam Bagchi, the MEA Spokesperson, said the government has strongly pressed the Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated.
Malavika said sirens and airstrikes can be constantly heard in the city and students are stuck in bunkers. She said there's no power in the area. "I am not using the phone much because the battery will go down. Communication may end any time," she said.
Malavika said sirens and airstrikes can be constantly heard in the city and students are stuck in bunkers. She said there's no power in the area. "I am not using the phone much because the battery will go down. Communication may end any time," she said.
She said not a single student has been evacuated from Sumy State University so far. She said they came to know about India's evacuation efforts via the Russian border, adding that they need permission from the Ukrainian authorities to travel around 65 km to the Russian border.
She said not a single student has been evacuated from Sumy State University so far. She said they came to know about India's evacuation efforts via the Russian border, adding that they need permission from the Ukrainian authorities to travel around 65 km to the Russian border.
“The Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government still have not given the permission or clearance to travel. Without the clearance, if the students travel and if something happens, then nobody will take responsibility," Malavika said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government still have not given the permission or clearance to travel. Without the clearance, if the students travel and if something happens, then nobody will take responsibility," Malavika said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also said that it is exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely and securely. "Discussed evacuation and identification of exit routes with all interlocuters, including Red Cross. The control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong," it said.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also said that it is exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely and securely. "Discussed evacuation and identification of exit routes with all interlocuters, including Red Cross. The control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong," it said.
Notably, in the first Indian casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Notably, in the first Indian casualty in the Russia-Ukraine war, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson for J&K Students Association, also posted a video on Twitter saying a "huge explosion" was heard near the students' hostel. "Everyone is frightened and anxious," he said, adding that there was no light and students were melting ice to drink water. In the video, a person can be seen collecting ice and melting it to drink.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson for J&K Students Association, also posted a video on Twitter saying a "huge explosion" was heard near the students' hostel. "Everyone is frightened and anxious," he said, adding that there was no light and students were melting ice to drink water. In the video, a person can be seen collecting ice and melting it to drink.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over 600 students stranded in Ukraine city
Over 600 students stranded in Ukraine city
Over 600 students from the country stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy are crying for help. A student had on Thursday hoped they will soon be evacuated as "continuous firing and bombing" by the Russian forces has left them completely terrified. They also complained of an acute shortage of food and water.
Over 600 students from the country stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy are crying for help. A student had on Thursday hoped they will soon be evacuated as "continuous firing and bombing" by the Russian forces has left them completely terrified. They also complained of an acute shortage of food and water.
"More than 600 Indian students are stuck here in Sumy university. The embassy has neither evacuated us nor given any assurance to that effect. Since the last five days, there has been continuous firing, shelling and bombing in the city," Viraj Walde, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, told news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"More than 600 Indian students are stuck here in Sumy university. The embassy has neither evacuated us nor given any assurance to that effect. Since the last five days, there has been continuous firing, shelling and bombing in the city," Viraj Walde, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, told news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, temporary advisories were given to the students and the university informed us that those having exams can wait. Hence, we waited for the exams to start," Walde added.
"Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, temporary advisories were given to the students and the university informed us that those having exams can wait. Hence, we waited for the exams to start," Walde added.
Considering Sumy lies in the northeastern peninsula of Ukraine, it is difficult for the students to travel to the western border, from where they can reach neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, under the current circumstances.
Considering Sumy lies in the northeastern peninsula of Ukraine, it is difficult for the students to travel to the western border, from where they can reach neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, under the current circumstances.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has sent advisories asking them to use only the western border of Ukraine and reach the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. Since Sumy city is located in the north-eastern part of Ukraine, it is impossible for them to travel all the way to the western part of the country amidst the current situation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has sent advisories asking them to use only the western border of Ukraine and reach the neighbouring countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. Since Sumy city is located in the north-eastern part of Ukraine, it is impossible for them to travel all the way to the western part of the country amidst the current situation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!