6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: Report
03 Jan 2022
- ‘The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right,’ an AFP reporter in Taipei said
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei.
"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," an AFP reporter in Taipei said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
