6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: Report

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," an AFP reporter in Taipei said.

