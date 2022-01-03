6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: Report

6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan: Report1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- ‘The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right,’ an AFP reporter in Taipei said
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, the Central Weather Bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei.
"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," an AFP reporter in Taipei said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
