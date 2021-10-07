OPEN APP
Home >News >World >6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

