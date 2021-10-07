6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

