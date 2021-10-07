Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

Premium
A man rides a bicycle on a footbridge near Tokyo's Toyosu district on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST AP

  • The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Saif Ali Khan on being 'chota sa' landlord: 'It's a ver ...

Premium

Pfizer-BioNTech seek US authorization of their Covid va ...

Premium

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pand ...

Premium

US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Saif Ali Khan on being 'chota sa' landlord: 'It's a ver ...

Premium

Pfizer-BioNTech seek US authorization of their Covid va ...

Premium

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pand ...

Premium

US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!