6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
- The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.
A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.
The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).
The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).
It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!