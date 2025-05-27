62-year-old Chinese woman dies after being forced to visit bank in a wheelchair, ignites outrage

The Agricultural Bank of China is under scrutiny after a gravely ill elderly woman, identified as Peng, 62, died outside a branch in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, on May 14. She had been instructed to withdraw money in person.

Peng was brought to the bank by her daughter and son-in-law to withdraw 50,000 yuan (approximately US$7,000) for medical treatment. Peng had long battled diabetes and was recently hospitalised after fracturing her leg in a fall, according to Dahe News.

Earlier that afternoon, Peng’s daughter visited the bank with her mother’s identification card and deposit book. However, after multiple failed attempts to enter the correct password, the transaction was blocked. Despite explaining her mother’s medical condition, the bank clerk insisted that Peng had to be physically present to proceed.

The daughter then contacted her sister, who, along with her husband, brought Peng to the bank in a wheelchair. Despite waiting for an hour, they were still unable to withdraw the funds. Peng, reportedly semi-conscious with her head tilted to one side, was unable to meet the face recognition requirements, which involved movements such as nodding and blinking.

Later, her daughters took her outside for fresh air, but tragically, she died at the bank’s entrance. Authorities are currently investigating the case, with officials stating that Peng’s death was due to a “sudden outbreak of illness.”

What did the bank employee say? An anonymous bank employee told the news portal Sina that Peng’s family had not informed the staff about her medical condition. When Peng arrived at the bank and had difficulty complying with the procedures, employees suggested that her daughters take her home to rest, but the family declined. Local police authorities announced that they would release their investigation findings soon.

On May 16, Peng’s nephew announced that the family had reached an agreement with the bank to settle the issue. The bank agreed to cover Peng’s funeral expenses and provide the family with 100,000 yuan (approximately US$14,000) as “consolation money”.

“The agreement is signed between the bank and my cousin [Peng’s daughter]. We will not pursue the matter any further. We are preparing to return to our rural hometown," the nephew stated.

This incident has led to heated online discussions regarding the bank’s actions.

“Why did not the bank release its surveillance footage to the public? I am sure it has high-quality cameras installed. Instead of sharing the footage, it chose to offer 100,000 yuan to settle the issue. Does this indicate a guilty conscience?” one online user mentioned.