6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Western Japan, no tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on Richter scall striked Japan's wester perfecture Ishikawa on Friday. The high intensity quake occured 10 kilometres deep in Ishikawa Prefectur in afternoon.
However, no tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, reported Reuters citing inputs from public broadcaster NHK. Other than tsunami threat, the authorities also nullified any threat from Nuclear power plant. No abnormalitites were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa Prefecture, and Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighbouring prefecture of Niigata.
Even though there were no threat of tsunami, but there are chances of changes in sea level of less than 20 cm, reported local media citing the Meteorological Agency.
The quake hit on the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast. The earthquake hit the Peninsula which was located around 300 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of injuries, however, train lines were suspended for a while. There are chances that the nation can be struck by some more tremors in the quake-hit area.
