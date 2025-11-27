65 killed, 300 still missing after deadliest fire in Hong Kong in seven decades; three arrested — All you need to know

At least 65 people were killed and around 300 are still missing after the deadliest fire at a building in Hong Kong in over seven decades, as toll continues to rise on Wednesday. So far, three people from a construction firm have been arrested.

Police have said that the inferno could have been caused by the use of unsafe materials by a ‘grossly negligent’ construction firm.

The fire was believed to have started in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, before it spread to other buildings in the complex.

Where did the fire take place? The fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the northern district of Tai Po. It is one of many high-rise housing complexes in Hong Kong. The eight blocks of the tightly packed complex, which houses over 4,600 people, have 2,000 apartments.

According to property agency websites, the complex, which has been occupied since 1983, is under the government's subsidised home ownership scheme, reported Reuters.

View full Image Thick smoke billows from the upper floors of a residential block at Wang Fuk Court housing estate during a major fire. ( REUTERS )

What caused the fire? According to police, they believe that a construction company's responsible parties which were carrying out maintenance work were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably.

"We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," said Eileen Chung, a Hong Kong police superintendent.

Police said that the buildings were covered with protective mesh sheets and plastic that may not meet fire standards.

According to a Reuters report, police also discovered some windows on one unaffected building were sealed with a foam material, installed by a construction company carrying out maintenance work.

View full Image Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories ( AP )

Who has been arrested? Three men from the construction company — two directors and one engineering consultant — have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire.

Rescue a priority Hong Kong leader John Lee said that some 279 people were uncontactable and 900 were in eight shelters.

Lee stated that the priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped.

“The second is to support the injured. The third is to support and recover. Then, we'll launch a thorough investigation,” he added.

Govt to set up fund John Lee said the government would set up a HK$300 million ($38.6 million) fund to help residents.

The city's development bureau has also discussed gradually replacing bamboo scaffolding as a safety measure.

Xi Jinping urges ‘all-out effort’ China's President Xi Jinping urged an "all-out effort" to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses, state broadcaster CCTV said.

All burned, nothing left A 51-year-old resident surnamed Wan told Reuters that they bought in (apartment) this building more than 20 years ago and now nothing is left.

“All of our belongings were in this building, and now that it has all burned like this, what’s left?”

View full Image Residents impacted by the fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate rest at a temporary shelter in Tai Po district in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. ( Bloomberg )