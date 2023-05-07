6.5 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks strike Japan’s West Coast2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:12 AM IST
The earthquake, which hit at 2:42 p.m. local time, caused no power outages in the surrounding areas or damage to communications networks or to gas and refinery facilities.
An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude on the richer scale and a series of strong aftershocks struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Japan’s west coast on Friday, according to Bloomberg News. The quake caused multiple homes to collapse in the city of Suzu.
