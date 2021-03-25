65,373 new coronavirus cases in France

The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, totalling 93,180

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PARIS : France reported 65,373 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than four times the number of cases officially registered the previous day, health ministry data showed.

France reported 65,373 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than four times the number of cases officially registered the previous day, health ministry data showed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}