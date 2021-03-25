65,373 new coronavirus cases in France

65,373 new coronavirus cases in France1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, totalling 93,180
PARIS : France reported 65,373 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than four times the number of cases officially registered the previous day, health ministry data showed.
The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, totalling 93,180, the ministry said.
