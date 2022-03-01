65-km long Russian military convoy nears Kyiv, show satellite images. See photos

The vast convoy of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

View Full Image This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows military convoy northwest of Invankiv (AP)

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.

View Full Image This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows closer view of ground attack helicopters on V.D. Bokov airfield near Mazyr, Belarus (AP)

Russian forces are trying to move closer to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv but they are still on the fringes of the city center, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

View Full Image A satellite image shows an overview of Vd Bokov airfield and ground attack helicopters, in Mazyr, Belarus. (REUTERS)

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine's breakaway region following which Western Nations have toughened sanctions against the country.

Earlier, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel Region of Belarus ended. Meanwhile, the second round of talks will be held on the Belarusian-Polish border in a few days.

Raising concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine due to the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that escalating violence in Kyiv is resulting in the death of civilians.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday (local time) asked the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine's request as soon as possible and called upon Russia to immediately halt all military activities in the country.

"...In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, Ukraine respectfully asks the Court to hold a hearing on Ukraine's Request during the week of 28 February 2022," Kuleba said in a statement.

"...Ukraine requests the President of the Court to call upon the Russian Federation to immediately halt all military actions in Ukraine to enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriated effects," read the statement.

