65th Grammy Awards: American rapper Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation at the red carpet. Pics here
Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.
American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
