Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys. Last year, Gupta had dressed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

Cardi B too shared pictures and captioned, "True Blue."

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta founded his label in 2005, after graduating from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. In last 18 years, the designer has carved a world that is Indian at its core and boundless in its form merging indigenous Indian construction and embellishing techniques with his idea of the future.

He is best described as future primitive, the couturier’s design language is a composition of what might be and what was and has been hailed as the ‘Future of Couture’, ‘Rule Breaker’, ‘Ecopolitan Designer of the Year.’ He has been awarded at Mittelmoda, Altaroma Altamoda, Makuhari Grand Prix amongst other prestigious platforms.

Not just this, Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej also won his career's third Grammy award. His 'Divine Tides' album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. This song was Kej's collaborative project with rock-legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

As far as Grammys are concerned, this year's award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyonce has won the Best R&B Song for 'CUFF IT'. The megastar now has 31 all-time Grammy Awards.

According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most awarded in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards.

Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists.

(With inputs from agencies)