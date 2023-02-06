According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most awarded in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

