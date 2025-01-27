At least 67 Indian nationals who were lured into illegal work in Laos were rescued, and their exit formalities are underway to send them back home, the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Monday.

The citizens were rescued from cyber-scam centres operating at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province of Lao PDR.

The Indian Embassy said that they have made arrangements for their accommodation and food. It added that the Embassy officials are working closely with concerned Lao authorities to complete their exit formalities, following which all of them would be able to travel back to India shortly.

Also Read | 6 tourists die in Laos due to alcohol poisoning; all you need to know

Prashant Agrawal, Ambassador of India to Lao PDR, also met with all the rescued youth and assured them of their safety and the Embassy's full support as a matter of highest priority for their safe return to India, said a press release.

Agarwal also advised them about further course of action, including the need for them to lodge complaints against the agents who had duped them.

The Indian Embassy said that so far, they have rescued 924 Indians, of which 857 have already been safely returned to India.