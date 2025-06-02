‘$7 billion in damages’, 40 Russian aircraft hit: What we know about Ukraine's 'Spider Web' drone operation

Ukraine launched 'Operation Spider's Web', carrying out intensified strikes deep inside Russia's borders on Sunday. The massive drone attack was conducted against Russian military airbases

According to the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported that the June 1 “Spider Web” drone operation caused approximately $7 billion in damages and disabled 34 percent of cruise missile carriers in key Russian airbases.

A swarm of Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked a number of military airbases deep inside Russia’s borders and left more than 40 bomber aircraft in flames, Ukrainian officials said.

Sources in the Ukraine’s Security Service told Bloomberg that more than 40 Russian aircraft, including the Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers capable of deploying conventional and nuclear weapons as well as the A-50, are reported to have been damaged in the operation on Sunday.

The Tu-95 is a Soviet-era plane that made its first flight in 1952. It was originally used to carry nuclear bombs but has since evolved to launch cruise missiles, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia confirms attack Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed in a Telegram statement that attacks occurred at five military airbases across the nation from the Far East and eastern Siberia to locations just several hundred miles from Moscow.

Authorities claimed, however, that only “a few aircraft units” were damaged at two military bases in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions.

Zelensky reacts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the operation as "an absolutely brilliant result" and said the Ukrainians' actions will "undoubtedly be in the history books". According to BBC, he said planning for the operation began 18 months ago, and those involved “were withdrawn from Russian territory in time".

Spider's web operation Ukrainian SBU source told the Moscow Times that the "Spider's web" operation was prepared for over a year and a half. The Ukrainian security source said drones had been smuggled into Russia and hidden in wooden structures installed on trucks.

"Drones were released remotely from wooden mobile houses that were transported on trucks inside Russian territory,' an official told Bloomberg.

The structures' roofs were then opened remotely to let the drones fly toward their targets. Photos shared by the SBU show numerous small black drones hidden in what appears to be transport containers.

Russia-Ukraine talks The incidents occurred just as Russia and Ukraine prepare to send delegations to Turkey for a second round of peace talks on Monday.