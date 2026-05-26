7 dead as France registers hottest May temperatures ever; Europe braces for harsher conditions

Western Europe continued to reel under an intense heatwave on Tuesday, as the United Kingdom and France recorded their hottest May temperatures ever, prompting health advisories, weather alerts and several heat-related deaths across the region.

According to DW, the unusually high temperatures have been caused by a heat dome drawing hot air from northern Africa into western Europe, pushing temperatures to levels usually associated with peak summer.

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Scientists have repeatedly warned that Europe is warming faster than the global average because of human-induced climate change, resulting in more frequent and severe heatwaves.

UK records hottest May day on record The UK registered its hottest May day ever, with temperatures soaring to 35°C, the Met Office said.

The weather agency also confirmed that temperatures touched 34.8°C (94.64°F) at Kew Gardens in southwest London on Monday, surpassing the previous May record by nearly two degrees.

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“This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone May,” the Met Office said in a post on X.

London generally experiences average temperatures of around 17°C to 18°C during this period of the year.

The Met Office further stated that the country provisionally experienced its warmest May overnight minimum temperature heading into Tuesday, describing the conditions as a “tropical night”.

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Last week, climate advisers cautioned that the UK was “built for a climate that no longer exists” and urged the government to upgrade infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, to cope with increasingly extreme weather.

France issues high-level heat warning In Germany, temperatures climbed above 30°C for the first time this year on Saturday, with meteorologists forecasting even hotter weather in several regions through Wednesday.

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Meanwhile, France’s weather agency, Meteo-France, said Monday marked “the hottest day recorded for the month of May since measurements began” nationwide.

Authorities issued an orange heatwave alert — the country’s second-highest warning level — across northwestern France on Tuesday, with the heat expected to persist until at least the weekend.

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Paris recorded its first temperature above 30°C this year on Saturday, reaching 31.9°C.

A man collapsed and died during a 10-kilometre race in Paris on Sunday, according to civil defence officials, although investigators have not confirmed whether the heat played a role in the incident.

In Lyon, a woman also died from heat stroke after taking part in a competitive fitness event.

France’s Junior Energy Minister Maud Bregeon said seven deaths had been reported in situations directly or indirectly connected to the ongoing heatwave.

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Bregeon noted that five of the victims drowned in lakes, rivers or coastal areas.

She added that local authorities had been instructed to implement protective measures during sporting activities and outdoor events.

France has been experiencing above-normal temperatures since Saturday, with much of Brittany placed under orange alert conditions. Meteo-France forecast temperatures could rise to 36°C on Tuesday afternoon.

Spain and Italy brace for harsher conditions Further south, Spain is expected to experience the most extreme conditions later this week, with temperatures in some regions likely to approach 40°C, according to the national weather agency AEMET.

In Italy, authorities in several areas have already imposed restrictions on outdoor work due to the heat. Similar curbs were introduced last year as well, though only from May 30 onwards.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home 7 dead as France registers hottest May temperatures ever; Europe braces for harsher conditions