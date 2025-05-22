7,000 km range, capacity to carry 6 tonnes of ammunition: All about China's new drone 'mothership' Jiu Tian

China’s cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), dubbed Jiu Tian or “High Sky,” is preparing to embark on its first mission before the end of June, marking a significant milestone in the country’s growing drone warfare capabilities,reported the South China Morning Post.

As per the publication, State broadcaster CCTV confirmed the upcoming flight on Monday, which will initiate a series of operational tests before the aircraft is formally adopted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Unveiled at the Zhuhai Air Show in November, Jiu Tian has attracted considerable attention for its formidable specifications and potential to transform aerial operations, the report said. This high-altitude, long-range drone is designed to act as a “mother ship,” capable of launching swarms of smaller drones and loitering munitions mid-air, significantly enhancing China’s combat reach and strategic versatility.

With a wingspan of 25 metres and a maximum take-off weight of 16 tonnes, the jet-powered UAV can ascend to 15,000 metres (approximately 50,000 feet) and boasts an operational range of 7,000 kilometres, highlights the report. It can carry up to six tonnes of payload, including up to 100 kamikaze drones or loitering munitions, deployed from dual bays on either side of its fuselage. This enables coordinated swarm attacks and allows the UAV to bypass traditional air defence systems.

Reportedly, equipped with eight hardpoints, the aircraft can support a variety of payloads suited to missions ranging from surveillance and reconnaissance to electronic warfare. The modular construction of the payload bay also allows for use in civilian and non-combat roles such as border control, maritime surveillance, emergency rescue, and environmental monitoring.

As per the report, the Jiu Tian was developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and manufactured by Xian Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, under the umbrella of Guangzhou Haige Communications. It adds another layer to China’s expanding drone fleet, which already includes advanced models like the stealthy CH-7 and the anti-submarine Wing Loong-X.

Reportedly, military analysts view the Jiu Tian as a potential rival to leading American UAVs such as the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper. While the Global Hawk operates at higher altitudes with advanced reconnaissance capabilities, it lacks strike functionality. The Reaper, meanwhile, is a multi-role drone but carries less than half the payload of the Jiu Tian.