71% companies optimistic about achieving India’s COP26 goals: BCG Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
About 71% companies across nine industries in India are confident that companies feel that India’s COP26 goals including net zero carbon emission by 2070 are achievable
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
About 71% companies across nine industries in India are confident that companies feel that India’s COP26 goals including net zero carbon emission by 2070 are achievable with an encouraging regulatory framework along with incentives for low carbon technologies, and carbon-pricing mechanisms, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
About 71% companies across nine industries in India are confident that companies feel that India’s COP26 goals including net zero carbon emission by 2070 are achievable with an encouraging regulatory framework along with incentives for low carbon technologies, and carbon-pricing mechanisms, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.
Titled ‘Report on Readiness of Indian Industries towards Climate Change Guidelines of COP26’, the report said: “71% of the respondents feel that India’s COP26 goals are achievable with an encouraging regulatory framework with aspects such as incentives for low carbon technologies, and carbon-pricing mechanisms. Most respondents from the cement, metals, and power and utilities industries were highly confident in achieving the sustainability goals."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Titled ‘Report on Readiness of Indian Industries towards Climate Change Guidelines of COP26’, the report said: “71% of the respondents feel that India’s COP26 goals are achievable with an encouraging regulatory framework with aspects such as incentives for low carbon technologies, and carbon-pricing mechanisms. Most respondents from the cement, metals, and power and utilities industries were highly confident in achieving the sustainability goals."
The report said that organizations are adopting sustainable business practices for select reasons including brand image, growth, and pressure from investors and stakeholders like rating agencies, customers, employees and so on. About 51% of the organizations ranked pressure from stakeholders as one of their top reasons to invest in sustainability initiatives, especially those focusing on ESG-based (environmental, social, and governance) considerations.
The report said that organizations are adopting sustainable business practices for select reasons including brand image, growth, and pressure from investors and stakeholders like rating agencies, customers, employees and so on. About 51% of the organizations ranked pressure from stakeholders as one of their top reasons to invest in sustainability initiatives, especially those focusing on ESG-based (environmental, social, and governance) considerations.
Organizations across industries have also been found to have a considerable understanding of sustainability and climate goals and are increasingly incorporating ESG considerations into their business decisions, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Organizations across industries have also been found to have a considerable understanding of sustainability and climate goals and are increasingly incorporating ESG considerations into their business decisions, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of immediate goals of the organizations, the BCG report showed that 44% of the organizations aim to comply with regulations and become a leader in sustainability. On average, 45% of the organizations are clear on their emission reduction targets and are measuring their scope 1 and 2 emissions.
In terms of immediate goals of the organizations, the BCG report showed that 44% of the organizations aim to comply with regulations and become a leader in sustainability. On average, 45% of the organizations are clear on their emission reduction targets and are measuring their scope 1 and 2 emissions.
About 60% of the organizations in the cement industry have finalized their net-zero target timeline and have set their periodic emission reduction targets.
The growing trend of shifting towards a sustainable lifestyle is also widening the opportunity window for all businesses, it said, adding that about 55% of the respondents suggested that their customers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable alternatives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The growing trend of shifting towards a sustainable lifestyle is also widening the opportunity window for all businesses, it said, adding that about 55% of the respondents suggested that their customers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable alternatives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They, however, highlighted concerns regarding standardization on quality and performance aspects.
They, however, highlighted concerns regarding standardization on quality and performance aspects.
Anirban Mukherjee, Managing Director and Partner, BCG India, said, “When it comes to implementing and achieving the sustainability goals, a significant share of the organizations reportedly face steep challenges. These include technological challenges like ESG data-related issues such as real time data integration, regulatory challenges like lack of standard regulations, and financial challenges such as the high cost of installing new technologies and building a competitive cost.“
Anirban Mukherjee, Managing Director and Partner, BCG India, said, “When it comes to implementing and achieving the sustainability goals, a significant share of the organizations reportedly face steep challenges. These include technological challenges like ESG data-related issues such as real time data integration, regulatory challenges like lack of standard regulations, and financial challenges such as the high cost of installing new technologies and building a competitive cost.“
“Only when these roadblocks are resolved through regulatory norms and innovative at scale solutions, can organizations truly implement their sustainability efforts to bring about a change," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Only when these roadblocks are resolved through regulatory norms and innovative at scale solutions, can organizations truly implement their sustainability efforts to bring about a change," he said.