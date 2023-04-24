Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Livemint
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand.

The earthquake jolted New Zealand at 6.11 am today.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the richer scale jolted the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time. 

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the richer scale jolted the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

No casualties have been reported so far.

No casualties have been reported so far.

 

 

(More details are awaited)

(More details are awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.