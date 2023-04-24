7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands1 min read . 07:33 AM IST
The earthquake jolted New Zealand at 6.11 am today.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the richer scale jolted the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.
No casualties have been reported so far.
(More details are awaited)
