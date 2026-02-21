72 tigers die in deadly virus outbreak in Thailand; popular tourist attraction Chiang Mai park closed — What we know

Thailand's popular tourist attraction Tiger Kingdom Chiang Mai is temporarily closed for visitors after the spread of deadly and highly contagious virus, The Guardian reported. Nearly, 72 captive tigers were reported dead in northern Thailand since 8 February.

According to director of Chiang Mai's wildlife conservation office, Kritsayarm Kongsatri, the number of tiger deaths recorded in short period was “very unusual." Early symptoms of illness among dozens of tigers were reported on 8 February. As per Bangkok Post report, surviving tigers were moved to Tiger Kingdom’s care centre in Mae Taeng district for close observation and to contain the spread of the disease.

Amid the two-week closure, authorities are disinfecting enclosures and preparing to vaccinate surviving animals to control the outbreak. The privately run park has restricted all non‑authorised entry and begun facility‑wide disinfection campaign. Laboratory tests of the tiger carcasses are being conducted to examine the cause.

The exact cause of the outbreak has not been confirmed yet but suspicion is on raw chicken meat, which is used as feed, Bangkok Post reported.

An official statement from livestock office of Chiang Mai suggests that the animals had been infected with canine distemper virus. Veterinarians identified mycoplasma bacteria as a secondary infection.

‘By the time we notice, the illness may….’ says official Earlier, Thai agricultural ministry's official Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, said that the tigers had been infected with feline panleukopenia, Thai outlet Matichon reported.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, he added, “Treating sick tigers is very different from treating dogs and cats. Dogs and cats live closely with us, so when they show symptoms, we can respond and provide treatment right away." Over large number of Tiger deaths, he noted, Tigers, however, aren’t living closely with humans. By the time we notice that something is wrong, the illness may already be advanced,” he said.

As per the report, the effects of deadly virus were felt in two districts of Chiang Mai — the mountainous regions of Mae Rim and Mae Taeng.

Tiger Kingdom in Chiang Mai, which allows visitors to “hug, touch, and take photos up close with tigers,” is operated by Khum Sue Trakarn Co Ltd. This private company also manages Tiger Kingdom Phuket and three Tiger Park attractions — two in Phuket and one in Pattaya.