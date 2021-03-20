OPEN APP
Home >News >World >7.2-magnitude earthquake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.

The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

There was no immediate reports of damage from Miyagi, and local utilities were inspecting the status of the region's nuclear plants, according to local media.

The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.

The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
External affairs ministry opens doors for interns

External affairs ministry announces internships for various divisions. Know details

2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
All eyes are now on Rajya Sabha which will take up the quota bill tomorrow, the last day of the winter session of parliament. Photo: Mint

Govt to table bill on new infrastructure lender in Parliament on Monday

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 after first dose of vaccine

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
NPS offers income tax benefits for the salaried as well as the self-employed

Mobile accessory dealers under Income Tax scanner

1 min read . 03:15 PM IST

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

hih/sah/jfx

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout