7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, triggers Tsunami warning

1 min read . 02:44 AM IST Livemint
Urging people to stay away from beaches, the BMKG said the quake has the potential to generate a tsunami in coastlines near the epicenter

The earthquake was centered in the ocean about 195 kilometers west of Badang, the capital of West Sumatra province, Indonesia's seismological agency said

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for nearby coastlines.

Indonesia's seismological agency BMKG said the earthquake was centered in the Indian Ocean region about 195 kilometers west of Badang, the capital of West Sumatra province.

The Indonesian seismological agency said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 with a depth of 84 kilometers. The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude lower, at 7.1, with a depth of only 15.5 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude with a depth of 20 kilometers.

Urging people to stay away from beaches, the Indonesian seismological agency BMKG said the quake has the potential to generate a tsunami in coastlines near the epicenter. 

Based on historical data and tsunami modelling, this earthquake may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the BMKG said.

