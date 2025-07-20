73 Palestinians killed while trying to access aid in Gaza, witnesses claim Israeli military shot at crowd

Around 73 Palestinians were killed while trying to access humanitarian aid at different locations across Gaza on Sunday, reported news agency Associated Press.

The maximum number of casualties were reported from northern Gaza, where at least 67 people were killed while entering the region through the Zikim crossing with Israel, the report said citing the health ministry in the Palestinian territory and local hospitals.

It is not clear yet whether they were killed by the Israeli army or armed gangs or both.

However, some witnesses claimed that the Israeli military shot at the crowd, said the report.

According to health workers, hundreds of people have been killed by Israeli fire while trying to access the Gaza Humanitarian Fund’s, or GHF, a US- and Israel-backed group, distribution sites.

Over 150 people were also wounded in the attacks, with some of them in critical condition.

Evacuation Warnings Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced new evacuation warnings for areas of central Gaza on Sunday.

The announcement came amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar.

The evacuation cuts access between the city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow enclave.

The United Nations has asked Israel to clarify whether UN facilities in southwestern Deir al-Balah are included in Sunday’s evacuation order, AP report said citing an unnamed UN official.

The evacuation announcement covers an area stretching from a previously evacuated area all the way to the coast and will severely hamper movement for aid groups and civilians in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee warned that the military will attack “with intensity” against militants. He called for residents, including those sheltering in tents, to head to the Muwasi area, a desolate tent camp on Gaza’s southern shore that the Israeli military has designated a humanitarian zone.

