75 years after independence, 40% of Pakistanis live below the poverty line; and its economic model is not working
Pakistan's economic model is ineffective in reducing poverty, warns World Bank.
As Pakistan grapples with an ongoing economic crisis, the World Bank has issued a stark warning: the country's current economic model is no longer effective in reducing poverty. In a recently published report titled 'Time to Decide', the World Bank argues that Pakistan needs urgent economic reforms.