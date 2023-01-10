7.6-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 02:47 AM IST
Indonesia: The tremor was felt on the islands of Timor, Maluku archipelago, and Papua.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake was 427 kilometres (265 miles) south of the Indonesian island of Ambon at a depth of 95 kilometres.