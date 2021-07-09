All nine people onboard were found dead in the crash of an airplane outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, ANI quotes Swedish police as saying.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Everyone on board the crashed plane has died."

Police said the plane, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver, was carrying eight skydivers and one pilot. It crashed close to the runway at Orebro airport shortly after takeoff and caught fire at impact.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have received the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time."

Det är med stor sorg och bestörtning jag i kväll har tagit del av de tragiska uppgifterna om flygkraschen i Örebro. Jag tänker på de drabbade, på deras familjer samt nära och kära i denna mycket svåra stund. Jag vill uttrycka mitt djupaste deltagande i deras sorg. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) July 8, 2021





In a similar accident, nine people died in northern Sweden in 2019 when a plane carrying skydivers crashed shortly after takeoff. The crash investigation showed the plane had been improperly loaded.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.