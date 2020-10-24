8 tips for stress relief and anxiety management

In this collection of stories we’ve published over the last few weeks and months, we offer some self-care suggestions. This weekend, start off by indulging in warm, reassuring comfort food or taking a few quiet hours each morning to do something you love. Then, consider using that extra time at home to clean out closet clutter—with the help of a closet therapist. Feel like leaving it all behind? Break up that eat-sleep-work-repeat schedule with an adventurous camping trip. And when it all seems like too much, consult our expert guide to controlling the one thing that’s always within your purview: yourself.