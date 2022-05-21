This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Monkeypox outbreak is seen in the US, UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, and Australia
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has predicted an outbreak of another illness, known as monkeypox. The UN health agency has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries so far. "There are about 80 confirmed cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands," it added.
The WHO said the monkeypox is endemic in some animal populations in several countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travellers. The WHO has said they are studying the rare disease to understand the extent and cause of the outbreak.
Monkeypox: Here are top-10 updates
1. As per the media reports, the monkeypox outbreak is seen in the US, UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, and Australia.
2. The Indian government has asked National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to remain vigilant due to the monkeypox outbreak. “Keep a close watch on Monkeypox situation abroad; isolate sick passengers from affected countries and send their samples to NIV Pune for investigation", the Union Health Ministry said.
3. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe
4. Monkeypox spreads differently from Covid-19. WHO encourages people to stay informed from reliable sources, such as national health authorities, on the extent of the outbreak in their community (if any), symptoms, and prevention.
5. According to WHO, Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications
6. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. It begins with a flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.
7. There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that the vaccines used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against monkeypox, according to the WHO.
8. Since 1970, monkeypox cases have been reported in 11 African countries. Nigeria has had a large ongoing outbreak since 2017.
9. So far, there have been 46 suspected cases, of which 15 have since been confirmed in 2022.
10. In Britain, where 20 cases have been now confirmed, the UK Health Security Agency said the recent cases in the country were predominantly among men who self-identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men. Portugal detected nine more cases on Friday, taking its total to 23. The previous tally of 14 cases were all detected in sexual health clinics and were men aged between 20 and 40 years old who self-identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.
