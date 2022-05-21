Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has predicted an outbreak of another illness, known as monkeypox. The UN health agency has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries so far. "There are about 80 confirmed cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands," it added.

