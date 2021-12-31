New Delhi: Consumers have a positive outlook for the coming year with 80% urban Indians and 61% of global citizens saying they expect their respective economies to emerge stronger in 2022, as per a survey by global researcher Ipsos.

According to the Global Predictions 2022 survey, the markets most optimistic were (79%). The least optimistic were Turkey (40%), Belgium (44%) and Russia (45%). Meanwhile, 80% urban Indians and 77% global citizens remain optimistic about the prospects of 2022, predicting it to be a better year than 2021.

However, 77% of global citizens and 73% of urban Indians said that 2021 was a bad year for their country.

The findings are part of a 33-market survey conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Ipsos interviewed a total of 22,023 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, and 16-74 in 27 other markets between 22 October 22 and 05 November 2021.

Those surveyed are also hopeful that city life will limp back to normalcy and that more people will return to offices. Globally, 70% of those surveyed agreed to this; while in India, 74% respondents agreed to this.

Interestingly, all 33 markets have a greater number of respondents feeling optimistic with those surveyed in China topping the poll followed by Malaysia, Netherlands and Israel.

While most global citizens disagree, at least 60% urban Indians expect people to get more tolerant towards each other in 2022. Markets that expect this more likely to happen, were China (83%), and Malaysia (66%).

In India, most respondents are optimistic of the bright prospects for 2022 and expect the economy to grow, vaccination drive to accelerate and cover majority of population and further they expect tolerance levels to improve, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said.

However, he added that “full recovery" is still a long way off. “A surge led by the omicron variant could spoil the party if stern measures of isolation, vaccination and other protocols are not taken to stop the spread," he said.

The survey captured other trends such as outlooks on income, travel and vaccination too.

People could fly less than they did in 2019. 45% global citizens polled hold this view; India showed polarized views with 1 in 2 (52%) agreeing.

Meanwhile, consumers are still pessimistic about rising prices.

Prices will outpace people’s incomes is the perception most global citizens (75%) hold. Markets agreeing most were Russia (88%), Chile (85%), Netherlands (85%), Romania (85%) and Colombia (84%). India had at least two in three agreeing (68%). Market agreeing least was Japan (33%), Ipsos said.

"Price will outpace incomes and escapism in the virtual world will grow, also strict laws for large tech companies by government could happen are some of the predictions. Inflation, binge watching of content will be carry forwarded to 2022, believe most," added Adarkar.

