Lewis Bruggeman, an 82-year-old radiologist, is reportedly refusing to leave his $15.9 million mansion in Dana Point, California , which is at risk of falling into the ocean due to a recent cliffside erosion caused by heavy storms in the region. Despite the life-threatening circumstances, Bruggeman is refusing to leave his home. He claimed that the house is structurally in good shape and not under immediate threat of collapse, according to a report by the NY Post. The city officials have also inspected the property and concurred that there are no major structural issues with the house.

"The owner of a $16M California mansion that is on the verge of falling into the ocean, is refusing to leave his home. 82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman says his house is "fine" & isn't worried about it falling into the ocean after a recent storm eroded the cliffside. "The house is fine, it's not threatened and it will not be red-tagged. The city agrees that there's no major structural issue with the house," the Dana Point homeowner said. The National Weather Service has predicted that more rain will be hitting the LA area next week, warning of more mud slides," said Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics in a social media post on X.

Meanwhile, Bruggeman's son, Kurt Bruggeman, said that their neighbouring houses were also safe and added that their family was not present at home around the time of the landslide incident, according to a report by The Times.

The recent cliffside erosion incident has left Bruggeman's 10,000-square-foot mansion hanging off the cliff, with concerns about its stability heightened by the forecast of more rain and potential mudslides in the area. While experts have stated that the properties are safe for now, they have emphasised the need for significant stabilisation work to protect them from future storms and potential collapse, according to a report by Mirror.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!