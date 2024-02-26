82-year-old refuses to give up $16M California mansion that is on verge of falling into ocean: ‘not worried…’
Lewis Bruggeman, an 82-year-old radiologist and his son have refused to move from the mansion despite the risk of the house falling into the ocean due to cliffside erosion
Lewis Bruggeman, an 82-year-old radiologist, is reportedly refusing to leave his $15.9 million mansion in Dana Point, California, which is at risk of falling into the ocean due to a recent cliffside erosion caused by heavy storms in the region. Despite the life-threatening circumstances, Bruggeman is refusing to leave his home. He claimed that the house is structurally in good shape and not under immediate threat of collapse, according to a report by the NY Post. The city officials have also inspected the property and concurred that there are no major structural issues with the house.