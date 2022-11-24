85,000 Ukrainians fled to the US, and twice as many Americans offered to help

They got to know each other long before they met. Mariia hadn’t been to the U.S. Grant hadn’t been to Ukraine. She liked going to the movies and loved her job. “I would be glad to have the opportunity to visit a gym in your city," she wrote. “Maybe I will get to work in this field." He raved about living next to a college town, with its affordable short-term housing, large immigrant population and young people everywhere you look. She asked to live with his family for a few days as she looked for her own place. He said of course, “even if it takes more than a few days," and pledged to keep her safe.