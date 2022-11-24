85,000 Ukrainians fled to the US, and twice as many Americans offered to help
- A new government program cut through red tape and slashed a process from years to weeks. It’s why a woman from Ukraine is living with a family in North Carolina.
Mariia Holovan left Ukraine on a bus to Poland, waited for what felt like forever at the border, flew to Chicago, then connected to Charlotte, N.C., and met an American named Grant Jones. Together they went to her new home in the United States.
Mariia Holovan left Ukraine on a bus to Poland, waited for what felt like forever at the border, flew to Chicago, then connected to Charlotte, N.C., and met an American named Grant Jones. Together they went to her new home in the United States.
“I can’t believe I’m here," Ms. Holovan thought as they drove to the North Carolina suburbs.
“I can’t believe I’m here," Ms. Holovan thought as they drove to the North Carolina suburbs.
“And I couldn’t believe I had a Ukrainian in my car," said Mr. Jones.
Their unlikely meeting was a long time coming. By then, they had been trading messages for several months. He never pictured inviting someone fleeing a war to live with his wife and their children, and she couldn’t have imagined moving to another country until Russia invaded hers.
But maybe the most unexpected of the many forces that brought Ms. Holovan and Mr. Jones together was a U.S. government program that worked because it barely resembled one.
It was fast. It was efficient. And it bulldozed through the roadblocks of Washington’s immigration bureaucracy to clear a pathway for Ukrainians.
Ukrainians who qualified were granted immediate humanitarian parole to live and then work in the U.S. for two years as long as they had sponsors here vowing to support them financially. There were many who wanted to come—and even more Americans who wanted them here. The numbers behind the program called Uniting for Ukraine were staggering: 171,000 applications to be sponsors, 121,000 travel authorizations for Ukrainians and roughly 85,000 arriving since April, said a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman.
By contrast, 25,465 refugees from around the world resettled in the U.S. with a path to citizenship in the government’s fiscal 2022, according to State Department data. The prior year, it was 11,411, the fewest in the U.S. refugee program’s history. After the Trump administration lowered the ceiling of annual refugee admissions to 15,000, the Biden administration raised the cap to 125,000 last year, but it still didn’t get close to that goal because of the severely backlogged system.
The war in Ukraine was a crisis that required a nimble policy response, but the immigration system was not the first place anyone would look to find it.
Then the White House’s commitment to accept 100,000 Ukrainians after the invasion created an unusual mandate for the Department of Homeland Security: make it easier for people to escape a war. The existing refugee program is supposed to respond to humanitarian emergencies, said Julia Gelatt, a senior analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, but it doesn’t serve that urgent role with its slow timeline for vetting and processing. Uniting for Ukraine eliminated those speed bumps.
The authorities at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services found ways to rewrite the rules for this exodus. The concept of temporary parole and model of private sponsorship dramatically streamlined the process. The accelerated program built around electronic applications allowed Ukrainians to seek refuge online and skip the paperwork normally required. The government even collaborated with a nonprofit that matched Americans and Ukrainians. Entering the country took weeks instead of years as a result. This idea of so many displaced people getting to the U.S. so quickly was “completely unheard of," said Matthew La Corte, an immigration policy expert at the Niskanen Center think tank.
It’s not how the system typically works, and it might not work this way again. In fact, the White House told Congress that its aggressive response came at the expense of aiding other humanitarian calamities, and critics say the success of this program is a reminder of those broader failures. Few groups have ever been afforded the range and scale of options available to the Ukrainians.
To hear one of those 85,000 stories hidden in the statistics, I came here to visit Mariia Holovan and the Jones family: Grant and his wife, Heather, their son (Ian, 14), daughter (Geneva, 11) and dogs (Minnie and Scallop). I had Zoomed with them separately when she was in Ukraine. Now they were together in Winterville.
The Jones family had never done anything like this before. There is always something bad happening somewhere on earth, but Grant figured he had the resources to do some good this time. “I knew I could not live with myself if I didn’t," said Mr. Jones, 43, a stay-at-home dad. But he kept hitting dead ends. “I started thinking there’s just not really a place for someone like me: not Ukrainian, can’t speak Ukrainian, doesn’t know any Ukrainians."
He was feeling stuck when he came across Welcome.US, a nonprofit founded by former government officials last year in response to Afghanistan’s chaotic evacuation. After the rollout of Uniting for Ukraine, it launched Welcome Connect, a social network with a simple premise.
It matched the Americans looking to sponsor Ukrainians with people in Ukraine looking for American support.
So it was perfect for someone like Mr. Jones—and, as it happened, Ms. Holovan.
Mariia, who is 29, learned about Uniting for Ukraine through a YouTube video, heard about Welcome Connect from a lawyer and decided to sign up. Single and raised by her grandmother, she worked as a personal trainer in Ternopil, a city in Western Ukraine where Russian missiles have knocked out power. “I want to feel calm and be able to live without the fear that at any moment the enemy can fire a rocket at my house," she wrote on her profile.
She was scrolling through the platform last summer when a photo of a family in front of a mountain caught her attention. They looked nice. Mariia introduced herself.
What began that day in July was her correspondence with Grant and Heather that would last until she stepped off a plane in September.
They got to know each other long before they met. Mariia hadn’t been to the U.S. Grant hadn’t been to Ukraine. She liked going to the movies and loved her job. “I would be glad to have the opportunity to visit a gym in your city," she wrote. “Maybe I will get to work in this field." He raved about living next to a college town, with its affordable short-term housing, large immigrant population and young people everywhere you look. She asked to live with his family for a few days as she looked for her own place. He said of course, “even if it takes more than a few days," and pledged to keep her safe.
“Above all, we promise to never judge," he wrote. “What you are doing is incredibly brave. And I am confident you will do much better here than if we were dropped in the middle of Ukraine under similar circumstances."
They agreed that the Jones family would sponsor her through Uniting for Ukraine. Grant filled out a brief government form showing his family’s income and financial assets. Mariia then verified her personal information and passed a security review before she was given a travel authorization. There were no fees other than the cost of her flights.
On the rare occasions when Grant questioned their decision and his sanity, Heather reassured him they were doing the right thing. (A doctor who cares for patients with kidney transplants, she also had experience with the benefits of matching markets.) But they were still nervous when they scheduled a video call with a woman from another country they met online. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Catfish’ one too many times," Grant said.
Mariia was exactly as she had presented herself. Soon she was coming to Winterville.
She worked until her last day in Ternopil, saved money from extra shifts and sold her bicycle for cash. She packed her life into a suitcase and backpack. Then she said goodbye to her grandmother. She couldn’t let herself cry, she said, because she wouldn’t leave if she did.
Mariia had a short interview with the U.S. border authorities, who officially approved her parole when she arrived on American soil. Then she participated in the national pastime of racing across the airport to make a connection. When her last flight touched down hours later in North Carolina, Grant wore a shirt the color of Ukrainian blue to meet her.
The journey ended when they pulled into the Jones driveway, where the house looked beautiful and bigger than Mariia anticipated. “Welcome to America," Heather said. Fat presidential biographies lined the bookshelves. Framed photos of historical icons hung in the living room. Mariia walked into her room upstairs and found a painting of Ukraine’s trident by Grant and a wood relief of the Ukrainian map from Etsy. There was also a Statue of Liberty figurine on the base of her television.
But no amount of hospitality could make the transition anything less than overwhelming. She began applying for a Social Security number, work permit, SNAP food benefits, medical coverage and cash assistance in early September and received her final approval for government programs in late October. Mariia now belongs to Telegram groups for Ukrainians in the U.S. and guides people through this maze. Others helped her. She wants to help others.
Her improbable American life is a busy one. She rides Grant’s bike to the local community college for intensive English classes. She delights in grocery runs to Harris Teeter. When she went to the beach with Heather and laid eyes on the ocean, she couldn’t find the words in English or Ukrainian to describe her awe. She watches “Stranger Things" with Ian, and she paints and plays board games with Geneva, who instantly proclaimed them best friends. She is preparing for her driver’s test, studying for her certification in personal training and hustling to find a job nearby with Grant’s assistance. Mariia plans to move into her own place once she is employed, but the Jones family says she can stay as long as she needs.
Meanwhile, she eats dinner every night with the Joneses, who have a family tradition of discussing the history of a foreign country while sampling its food. They had covered nearly 50 countries when she moved in.
They hadn’t gotten around to Ukraine.
So they recently visited an Eastern European grocery and Mariia came home with the makings of a feast: chicken livers, Ukrainian dumplings, hearty salads, more than enough sides and too many snacks.
They know her well enough to know when she’s pained by distressing news from home. She’s in regular contact with her relatives in Ukraine, including her sister and grandmother, but she worries they will never tell her if anything is wrong. “Don’t worry, Masha," her grandmother says. “Everything is fine."
What happens next for Mariia and 85,000 others is a key question as the White House considers extending programs like Uniting for Ukraine to other countries. The longer people live here, the deeper their roots, and the harder it is to leave. The government has previously allowed humanitarian parolees to stay in the U.S., but the fate of Ukrainians remains unclear and depends on the unpredictable state of the war in two years. Mariia says she has learned to no longer plan beyond two months.
“You don’t know what happens the next day," she said. “War came to my country."
The sun was setting through the front windows of the Jones home on a peaceful evening.
“Now," Mariia said, “I’m here."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text