The interim government of Bangladesh on Tuesday, December 10, acknowledged that there have been 88 incidents of communal violence against the minorities, primarily Hindus, after the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The former premier fled Dhaka for India as protesters advanced towards her residence amid weeks-long uprising in August 2024.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents. The acknowledgment came a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri raised concerns about recent attacks on minorities, describing them as regrettable incidents.

Vikram Misri also highlighted India's apprehensions regarding the safety and well-being of minority communities during discussions with the Bangladeshi leadership.

A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 22, Shafiqul Alam told reporters, adding, "The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas."

Shafikul Alam added that there might be some cases where some victims were members of the previous ruling party. On the attack on Hindus, the government has so far insisted that Hindus were not attacked because of their faiths, except for a few incidents.

"Some attacks targeted individuals who were former members of the ruling party or they were the result of personal disputes. Nevertheless, since violence occurred, the police are taking appropriate action," he said.

Alam stated that further details about the incidents occurring after October 22 will be disclosed soon.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.