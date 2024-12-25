Since 1948, this 88-year-old woman and her German pen pal Lisa Kull, 89, have exchanged Christmas cards annually. Their friendship began as a school project after World War II, and despite never meeting, they maintain a deep connection through letters.

Sylvia Perkins, an 88-year-old great-grandmother from south-east London, has been exchanging Christmas cards with her German pen pal, Lisa Kull, for an incredible 76 years, according to PA Media.

Their friendship began in 1948 when Sylvia, then a 12-year-old student at Monnow Road Girls’ School, participated in a school pen pal project initiated after the Second World War.

While most of her classmates stopped writing after the school project ended, Sylvia continued corresponding with Lisa, who is now 89. Despite never meeting in person or speaking on the phone, the two have stayed connected, sharing life updates through letters and Christmas cards over the decades.

Sylvia Perkins has received a Christmas card from her German pen pal every year for 76 years (Sylvia Perkins/PA)

Sylvia recalled how the pen pal tradition started during an English lesson when students were assigned pen pals from Germany. Encouraged by her mother to continue writing,

Sylvia sent letters and even thoughtful gifts like a beautiful scarf during Easter. However, as years passed, their communication shifted to sending Christmas cards annually.

"I only know a very few words of German, but the first time she wrote to me her English was, and I mean even now is, perfect. We didn't talk about the war. Her husband, Willie, I think was taken as a prisoner of war by the Russians. He didn't come home from Russia till five years after the war," Sylvia told PA Media.

In one of her most recent Christmas cards, Lisa wrote warmly about their advancing ages and her role as a great-grandmother, mentioning a new family dog named Yoshi. Sylvia expresses her joy in receiving these cards, saying they reassure her that Lisa is still healthy and doing well.

Meeting on 50th birthday Although Sylvia’s daughter once attempted to arrange a meeting for her 50th birthday, it couldn’t happen due to Lisa’s husband’s health. Despite never meeting in person, Sylvia fondly remembered the days of pen and paper.

As Sylvia awaits Lisa's card each year, she cherishes their enduring friendship, proving that even small gestures like a Christmas card can create lasting connections.