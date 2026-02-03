8-inch-long what? Doctors discover something unusual in 24-year-old man’s rectum; police rush to hospital

A 24-year-old man in France was rushed to the hospital after doctors discovered something unusual. An 8-inch-long object was found in his rectum. The origin of the same goes back to the early 20th century. It was a World War I–era artillery shell.

The reason for the incident remains unclear. How the artillery ended up there is still a mystery. Authorities are investigating the circumstances.

The 37mm brass-and-copper shell was used by the Imperial German Army in the final stages of World War I. Such shells were mass-produced and widely used against British and French forces on the Western Front.

Many were date-stamped. Even today, similar unexploded shells are often found during the annual “Iron Harvest” across Europe. They are especially found on farmland and construction sites.

The incident triggered a major emergency response at a hospital in Toulouse. There were fears that the device could explode.

During surgery, medical staff found the shell, believed to date back to 1918. Alarmed doctors alerted authorities, leading to the evacuation of parts of the hospital.

Police, firefighters and bomb disposal experts were immediately called to the scene. However, everything ended safely.

Staff and patients were evacuated from Rangueil Hospital after doctors found the old artillery shell. Police set up a security cordon around the emergency area while bomb experts examined the device.

Emergency teams later confirmed that the device was safely defused and posed no immediate danger. According to local reports, the man is now recovering after surgery.

The man is expected to be questioned by police this week. Prosecutors are considering action for illegal handling of category A munitions.

Authorities may charge him under France’s strict weapons laws for possessing an explosive device.

“He was in a state of extreme discomfort, having inserted a large object up his rectum. Emergency surgery was carried out, and the object was found to be an artillery shell dating back to the First World War,” a police source told The Sun.

“Worse still, it had not exploded, and so bomb disposal experts had to be called to defuse the shell, with the fire brigade standing by,” the source added.

According to a local newspaper, the Toulouse staff are “accustomed to treating victims injured during sexual games”.

