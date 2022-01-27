'9 Covid vaccines, 19 more in pipeline': Top US expert Dr Faheem Younus amid Covid shadow. See post2 min read . 10:37 PM IST
- Dr Faheem Younus said ‘SARS-CoV2 is no match for HIV’
- ‘We have 9 COVID vaccines and 19 more in the pipeline,’ he said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Our tools will outsmart this virus and it's variants, said Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, on Thursday amid two years of disruption brought about by Covid-19.
Our tools will outsmart this virus and it's variants, said Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, on Thursday amid two years of disruption brought about by Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, the top US doctor remembered the time when HIV was killing millions. But "now HIV+ patients live a normal life with one pill a day", he said.
Taking to Twitter, the top US doctor remembered the time when HIV was killing millions. But "now HIV+ patients live a normal life with one pill a day", he said.
However, he said “SARS-CoV2 is no match for HIV". “We have 9 COVID vaccines and 19 more in the pipeline," said Dr Faheem.
However, he said “SARS-CoV2 is no match for HIV". “We have 9 COVID vaccines and 19 more in the pipeline," said Dr Faheem.
Here's his tweet
Here's his tweet
Dr Faheem had also contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19 weeks ago and has shared his personal experience to fight against the new variant.
Dr Faheem had also contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19 weeks ago and has shared his personal experience to fight against the new variant.
In an interview to ANI, Dr Faheem said that masks work and wearing them properly will save people from getting infected.
In an interview to ANI, Dr Faheem said that masks work and wearing them properly will save people from getting infected.
"For the past two years, I have met hundreds of COVID-19 patients, if not 1000s. However, I didn't get infected because I was wearing appropriate protective gear. Later, for two days I went for a family function and I was not wearing the mask. Soon after I got infected. So it clearly shows that (wearing) masks work," said Dr Faheem.
"For the past two years, I have met hundreds of COVID-19 patients, if not 1000s. However, I didn't get infected because I was wearing appropriate protective gear. Later, for two days I went for a family function and I was not wearing the mask. Soon after I got infected. So it clearly shows that (wearing) masks work," said Dr Faheem.
He also spoke about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. "I am talking to you within two weeks of getting infected with the virus instead of fighting for my life. I have been vaccinated twice, and also got booster shots. It has helped to recover completely."
He also spoke about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. "I am talking to you within two weeks of getting infected with the virus instead of fighting for my life. I have been vaccinated twice, and also got booster shots. It has helped to recover completely."
Dr Faheem also shared that during the treatment, he did not take monoclonal antibodies or antibiotics or remdesivir.
Dr Faheem also shared that during the treatment, he did not take monoclonal antibodies or antibiotics or remdesivir.
"I just took regular paracetamol, Tylenol, pain medication and it worked for me," he said.
"I just took regular paracetamol, Tylenol, pain medication and it worked for me," he said.
Lastly, he said that everyone has a different level of risk tolerance and needs to take care of their health accordingly.
Lastly, he said that everyone has a different level of risk tolerance and needs to take care of their health accordingly.
"Everyone has to understand their own risk. Some people may be immunocompromised and don't want to have any chance of an infection. They have very different risks, and they need to protect themselves very differently to someone who is 40 years old and is vaccinated and is not of just having a cough or a cold for a few days," he added.
"Everyone has to understand their own risk. Some people may be immunocompromised and don't want to have any chance of an infection. They have very different risks, and they need to protect themselves very differently to someone who is 40 years old and is vaccinated and is not of just having a cough or a cold for a few days," he added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!