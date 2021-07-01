9 European nations to allow Indian travelers inoculated with Covishield

Nine European countries have confirmed that they will allow travelers from India who have been inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield vaccine to enter their territory without restrictions like mandatory quarantining, two people familiar with the development said Thursday.

One of the nine – Estonia -- has said that it will recognize all the vaccines that the Government of India considers valid for travel by Indians including the Russian developed Sputnik and the US developed Moderna Inc’s vaccine, the person cited above said.

Austria, Germany, Iceland, Greece, Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and Switzerland besides Estonia are the nine countries that have confirmed that they will permit Indians inoculated with Covishield to travel to their countries.

This comes on a day that the European Union (EU) Digital Covid Certificate framework, to facilitate free movement during the covid pandemic, comes into effect.

Most travel till now was taking place between countries through “bubbles" ie where two countries – that have brought covid-19 infections under control -- agree to open their borders to each other on a temporary bilateral basis. This is aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the pandemic. According to India’s Ministry of Aviation website, these arrangements are “reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits." The website gives a list of almost 30 countries with which India had such travel bubble arrangements with when the first wave of the pandemic was brought under control. With a brutal second wave hitting the country in April-May, many countries suspended travel from India.

With inoculations picking up – 335.71 million Indians have been vaccinated so far according to the ministry of health website – New Delhi is hopeful that its vaccinated people will be able to travel without restrictions like those from other countries.

The European Parliament had last month mandated that all member states must accept vaccination certificates issued in other EU countries for vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Presently, these include those vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson. The Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield manufactured in India and the India developed Covaxin are yet to get the EMA clearance.

According to a second person familiar with the matter, New Delhi is hopeful that France, considered a key strategic partner within Europe will also give its green signal to vaccinated Indians to enter without restrictions. The EMA’s approval for Covishield was expected, the second person said.

On Thursday, India had requested countries in the European Union (EU) to allow those Indian travelers who produce a vaccination certificate issued by the Indian government’s CoWIN portal to be exempted from restrictions like mandatory quarantine or self isolation after arriving at their destination.

“Under this (EU Digital Covid Certificate) framework, people vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the EMA will be exempt from travel restrictions within the EU. Individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorized at the national level or by the World Health Organization," the second person cited above had said on Thursday.

“We (India) have requested EU member states to individually consider extending similar exemption to those persons who have taken covid-19 vaccines in India i.e. Covishield and Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal," the person said. “The genuineness of such vaccination certification can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal," the second person had said.

“We have also conveyed to EU Member States that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate. Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the concerned EU Member State for exemption from mandatory quarantine all those persons carrying EU Digital Covid Certificate," the second person had added.

