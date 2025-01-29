In an unfortunate incident, 15 people including nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The information was shared by the Indian mission in Jeddah

“We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected,” said the mission in a post on X.

“The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families,” reads the statement.

The Consulate also issued helpline numbers for further queries.

Helpline Numbers: — 8002440003(Toll free)

— 0122614093

— 0126614276

— 0556122301(WhatsApp)

According to reports, the accident took place when the bus in which 26 workers were on the way to a worksite collided with a trailer, leading to death of 15 people, including nine Indians.

“The road accident took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the Wadi bin Hashbal region of Asir province, located south of the holy city of Mecca,” reported Ahram Online citing Saudi Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Asiri who was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

One of the victims, Kapeli Ramesh, 32, hailed from Metpali Mandal in Jagtial district, Telangan, reported Munsif Daily.

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince offer $600 billion investment to Trump admin

Six other deceased were from Nepal and Ghana. Those Injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Accoding to Telangana Today, one of the deceased is from the state and he has been identified as Kapeli Ramesh (32) hailing from Metpali mandal in Jagtial district. Two workers also suffered injuries.

Also Read | Over 200 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia and US in a week

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.