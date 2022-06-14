9 years of BTS: An incredible journey of brand evolution in the music industry

9 years of BTS: An incredible journey of brand evolution in the music industry3 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Your favourite music band is more valuable than you think and reportedly bring about $5 billion to the South Korean economy every year.
BTS have released eight studio albums, six compilation albums, seven extended plays, and eleven singles in the last 9 years and the band is still going strong and looks promising. Cleary BTS is a lot more than a singing sensation, so much money does your favourite band make? According to Celebrity Net Worth, BTS generated $170 million touring in 2019 and led to each member roughly earning $7 million between 2019-2020. They reportedly ring in about $5 billion to the South Korean economy per year.
The group made their debut in South Korea on June 13, 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. In the year 2014 it was the first time when their album charted on the Billboard World Albums chart with the release of their second extended play, Skool Luv Affair. In the year following it, for the first time the group entered the Billboard 200 at 171 with an EP. The group released their first number one hit in Japan and highest-ranking Korean album ever on the Billboard 200 chart at the time back in 2016. With the release of their fifth EP Love Yourself 'Her' in 2017 they had their Highest-charting K-pop album on the chart and the biggest sales week of a K-pop album. BTS's third Korean studio album, Love Yourself 'Tear', was released on May 18, 2018, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, becoming the group's highest-charting album in a Western market, as well as the first K-pop album to top the US albums chart and the highest-charting album by an Asian act. BTS generated $170 million touring in 2019. They cancelled their 2020 tour dates and still released their first all-English song, “Dynamite" (which also bagged BTS a Grammy nomination). They also organised two virtual concert events: Map of the Soul ON:E and Permission to Dance on Stage.
Permission to Dance on Stage
After a brief hiatus, the boys went back on tour for Permission to Dance on Stage in March 2022 with concerts in Seoul and Las Vegas, and according to Ticketmaster, all four Vegas shows sold out before tickets even went on sale to the public. ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul’ A three-day, in-person extravaganza that was seen by 45,000 in-person. The second night of the run which was titled “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing," was beamed live to cinemas around the world, which, according to a release from HYBE was screened in 3,711 theatres in 75 countries/regions, with approximately 1.4 million viewers total reported at sell-outs across the world. A total of 2.46 million people viewed the entire three-concert run. The March 10 and 13 dates were streamed live online for members of the ARMY who could not attend in-person. March 12 screening did $6.9 million in North America to become the top-grossing live cinema event of all time.
BTS on big screen and television
When BTS returned to the big screen with their third film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, the distributor Trafalgar Releasing announced that the film brought in $24.3 million worldwide, breaking the box office record for event cinema. The group’s first film, Burn the Stage, grossed $18.5 million following a second limited run last year. It racked up $4.5 million in the U.S., taking the No. 10 spot at the box office in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, it hit No. 9 at the box office in the U.K.
BTS as ambassadors and brand collaborators
The Bangtan Boys have served as brand ambassadors for Samsonite, Seoul Tourism, Louis Vuitton, Formula E, Puma, FILA, Coway, LG, Hyundai, and Samsung, among many others. The BTS Meal promotion at McDonald’s apparently earned them over $8.5 million, which is one of the many brands they have released their products in collaboration with.
BTS as gaming sensation
Play with BTS; The Games are now available on apple store and play store alike. These include games with over a million downloads to upto 10 million downloads. SuperStar BTS, Puzzle Star BT21, BTS World, Line Hello BT21, BTS Universe Story, Rhythm Hive, BTS Island: In the SEOM (2022).
