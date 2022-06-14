9 years of BTS: An incredible journey of brand evolution in the music industry

The group made their debut in South Korea on June 13, 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. In the year 2014 it was the first time when their album charted on the Billboard World Albums chart with the release of their second extended play, Skool Luv Affair. In the year following it, for the first time the group entered the Billboard 200 at 171 with an EP. The group released their first number one hit in Japan and highest-ranking Korean album ever on the Billboard 200 chart at the time back in 2016. With the release of their fifth EP Love Yourself 'Her' in 2017 they had their Highest-charting K-pop album on the chart and the biggest sales week of a K-pop album. BTS's third Korean studio album, Love Yourself 'Tear', was released on May 18, 2018, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, becoming the group's highest-charting album in a Western market, as well as the first K-pop album to top the US albums chart and the highest-charting album by an Asian act. BTS generated $170 million touring in 2019. They cancelled their 2020 tour dates and still released their first all-English song, “Dynamite" (which also bagged BTS a Grammy nomination). They also organised two virtual concert events: Map of the Soul ON:E and Permission to Dance on Stage.