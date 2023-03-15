90% in Bar Exam, 88% in LSAT: GPT-4 beats 90% of humans in world's toughest exam2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:05 PM IST
- In a demonstration, the engineers at OpenAI noted that the enhanced version of ChatGPT had outperformed 90 per cent of humans in some of the toughest exams in the US.
The launch of GPT-4 has generated immense buzz since its release, owing to the exceptional capabilities of this new AI language model. And as per experts GPT-4 beats 90% of humans in world's toughest exams.
