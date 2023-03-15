The launch of GPT-4 has generated immense buzz since its release, owing to the exceptional capabilities of this new AI language model. And as per experts GPT-4 beats 90% of humans in world's toughest exams.

According to OpenAI's Sam Altman, GPT-4 is touted as "more dependable, innovative, and equipped to manage significantly more sophisticated directives" in comparison to its forerunner, GPT-3.5. The unveiling of GPT-4 included multiple demonstrations highlighting its remarkable capabilities and superiority over the previous version of ChatGPT, which was based on GPT3.5.

Outperformed the toughest US exam

In a demonstration, the engineers at OpenAI noted that the enhanced version of ChatGPT had outperformed 90 per cent of humans in some of the toughest exams in the US.

Based on its excellent results, GPT-4 has garnered significant attention, and several startups have signed up to use its API in their applications.

According to reports, GPT-4 achieved a score at the 93rd percentile on an SAT reading exam and the 89th percentile on an SAT math test.

Furthermore, it also performed well on other tests, achieving an 88% score on the LSAT, an 80% score on the GRE quantitative, and a remarkable 99% on the GRE Verbal.

The Bar Exam: 90%

LSAT: 88%

GRE Quantitative: 80%, Verbal: 99%

Every AP, the SAT... pic.twitter.com/zQW3k6uM6Z — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) March 14, 2023

Can handle images too

GPT-4 has also been enhanced to handle images as a basis for interaction. OpenAI has provided an example on their website where the chatbot is given an image of baking ingredients and asked what can be made with them. It is unclear if GPT-4 can also process video in the same manner.

It is noteworthy that as per the company, GPT-4 has been trained with the help of human feedback in order to make these advancements possible. The company claims to have collaborated with more than 50 experts, including those in the domains of AI safety and security, to obtain early feedback.

As per media reports, educational companies, such as Duolingo and Khan Academy, have partnered with OpenAI to incorporate the language model GPT into their products. Duolingo is focused on developing conversational bots, while Khan Academy is creating automated tutors, and both companies are hoping to leverage the power of GPT to improve their offerings and provide more effective learning experiences to their users.