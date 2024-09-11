9/11 23rd anniversary: Key moments from history’s deadliest terror attacks — in photos

Nearly 3,000 people were killed as terrorist group Al-Qaeda’s 19 hijackers seized control of four aircraft, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. It remains the deadliest terror attack in history.

The September 11 attacks killed 2,977 people and left thousands of bereaved relatives and scarred survivors.

Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. (AP Photo)

Every year, on the 9/11 anniversary, victims’ relatives gather at the site of WTC Twin Towers -- 9/11 Memorial in New York -- to remember the loved ones they lost in the terror attacks.

The second tower of the World Trade Center bursts into flames after being hit by a hijacked airplane in New York, on September 11, 2001. Reuters

The relatives read out victims' names on every anniversary of the attacks.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather again at the 23rd anniversary this year on Wednesday.

Reciting the names of the dead is a tradition that extends beyond Ground Zero.

Pedestrians flee the area of New York's World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. AP

On September 11 anniversaries, the Pentagon’s ceremony includes military members or officials reading the names of the 184 people killed there.

Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee Racquel Kelley while giving her medical aid outside the Pentagon in Washington on September 11, 2001. AP

The Flight 93 National Memorial has victims’ relatives and friends read the list of the 40 passengers and crew members whose lives ended at the rural site near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters stand on the street near the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. AP

Effects of the attacks rippled around the world and through generations as the US responded by leading a ‘Global War on Terrorism’, which included invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Smoke billows through buildings in Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn after the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. AP

As the complex legacy of 9/11 continues to evolve, communities around the country have developed remembrance traditions that range from laying wreaths to displaying flags, from marches to police radio messages.

People flee the area of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will observe the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the US with visits to each of the three sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001.

NASA tweeted the photograph with the caption: ‘On September 11, 2001, NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson took this photo from the ISS of smoke rising from the Twin Towers in New York City.’